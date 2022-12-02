MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township.

Deputies and agents say when they entered the home, they found Lawson along with four other people. The five individuals were detained while authorities executed the search warrant, the sheriff’s office says.

According to Sheriff Fitch, authorities seized “a large quantity” of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Following the search, Lawson was arrested on charges of Drug Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, according to the sheriff. Deputies say one of the other individuals, Michael Ingle, was arrested on an active “failure to appear” warrant.

Deputies say additional charges in the investigation are pending.