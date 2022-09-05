CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & Hope and CORE. The funding will help create new jobs for people in recovery, increase job development prospects through apprenticeships and skill advancement and create workplaces where people with substance use disorder can thrive.

Fruits of Labor, Rainelle, WV

Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge, WV

Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston, WV

Hampshire County Pathways, Romney, WV

West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston, WV

Greenbrier Dairy, Rainelle, WV

West Virginia Sober Living, Charleston, WV; Morgantown, WV

Mountaineer Behavioral Health, Kearneysville, WV

Charleston Property Restoration, Charleston, WV

“One of the sustaining components of successful recovery is reentry to the workforce,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of the DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. “Giving individuals a sense of purpose and a pathway to give back to their communities is invaluable.”

The funding was from partnerships of the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) within the DHHR, the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE (Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment) program, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and the West Virginia Office of Economic Development.

“Helping start and develop small businesses that offer employment opportunities to those in recovery is a vital component to their success,” said Steve Johnson, State Director for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. “The West Virginia Small Business Development Center is proud to play a part in this vital initiative, and stands ready to support these companies as they start, grow, and flourish through this program.”