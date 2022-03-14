MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Montgomery’s old high school went up in flames Sunday night, making it the second abandoned building to catch fire in the community in less than a month.

“This one is very suspicious, and we’ve got a pretty broad range investigation going on now,” said Greg Ingram, the Mayor of Montgomery.

“It was just super fast. The fire chief told me before he arrived that it was already pretty much fully involved,” says Chief of Montgomery Police, Paris Workman.

Less than a month ago, the old First Baptist Church in Montgomery also went up in flames, and the two buildings are within walking distance of one another. “We had some people say that they had seen some folks fled from it, but in the bottom of this thing we’re constantly running out homeless folks,” said Workman.

Ingram says one of the only solutions to fix this problem is to tear down the abandoned buildings. “They’ve left these buildings behind, and of course the populations falling, so it leaves the burden of cleaning these old buildings upon just the few people that are left here in these communities,” he said.

Communities: trying to create a new future, while dealing with pieces of the past.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.