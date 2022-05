FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A two-month-long investigation into a child porn case leads to an arrest in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, they say, Austin Bailey, 29 of Harold, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Act with a Minor.

Bailey is being held at the Floyd County Jail.

Deputies say additional charges are pending.