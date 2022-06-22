CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local cyclists now have two new bike repair stations at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

The Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance (KV Trails), Center for Active WV Project and the city of South Charleston collaborated to install two Dero Bike Fixit Stations in Little Creek Park.

One repair station is at the park’s first trail and the other is at the “Rock,” according to the South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The repair station at the “Rock” is beside the football field press box.

The stations are equipped with tools, pumps, and stands to do basic bike repairs and maintenance, from changing a flat tire to adjusting brakes and derailleurs. The hanger arms on the Fixits allow bike pedals and wheels to spin freely while making adjustments.

(Photo courtesy of South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau)

(Photo courtesy of South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau)

KV Trails is asking people to help spread word about the new bike repair stations.

Snap a photo of yourself or your bike with one of the new Fix-It Stations and post it on Instagram; make sure you tag us @kvtrails so we see it, and you must also include the following hashtags: #ktva #BeActiveWV #derobikeracks #southcharlestonwv Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance

Those who participate on social media will have the chance to win a $50 gift card from one of the following local bike shops:

Pete’s Bike Shop;

Elk City Cycles;

John’s Cyclery;

Charleston Bicycle Center

KV Trails will randomly select eight winners on July 5.

