HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two new businesses will be opening their doors in Pullman Square in Huntington this year.

According to Pullman Square officials, the two businesses coming to Pullman Square are Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pet, set to open respectively in the spring and summer, giving locals more opportunities for dining and shopping.

“We are excited that both businesses chose to be a part of Pullman Square,” said Michelle Adkins, General Manager of Pullman Square. “They add variety to the current retail-mix and will be a great addition to the center.”

The first of the two businesses slated to open is Dickey’s BBQ. Pullman Square says the barbecue chain has locations across the country and is known for slow-smoked meats and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Pullman Square officials say the second store, EarthWise Pet, is anticipated to open for business in the summer. The company already has a location in Ashland, Kentucky, and specializes in natural and environmentally friendly pet products. The business will also have full service on-site grooming and spa services for pets.

“With these two new additions, Pullman Square continues to grow and evolve as a premier shopping and dining destination in Huntington, WV,” said Adkins. “Stay tuned for more exciting updates and developments in the coming months.”