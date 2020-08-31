2 new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two new deaths in Kanawha County are being reported as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 34, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

These new deaths have not been reflected in the state total yet.

Overall, Kanawha County has 1,466 total COVID-19 cases, which is up 40 from Sunday.

Out of the nearly 1,500 cases, recovered cases are up to 1,017, while 415 remain active.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS