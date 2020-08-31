KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two new deaths in Kanawha County are being reported as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 34, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
These new deaths have not been reflected in the state total yet.
Overall, Kanawha County has 1,466 total COVID-19 cases, which is up 40 from Sunday.
Out of the nearly 1,500 cases, recovered cases are up to 1,017, while 415 remain active.
More Stories
- Reopening set for Ohio senior centers, adult day care services
- What are the school zone rules during virtual learning?
- Marshall holds successful first week of classes, but with some changes
- Kentucky reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases
- Former local EMT guilty of stealing fentanyl from EMT trucks
- Deputies searching for missing Kanawha County girl
- 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
- COVID-19 cases pass 123K in Ohio
- Middle school student tests positive for COVID-19 in Ironton
- Scioto County reports fourth COVID-19 related death