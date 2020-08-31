2 new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two new deaths in Kanawha County are being reported as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 34, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

These new deaths have not been reflected in the state total yet.

Overall, Kanawha County has 1,466 total COVID-19 cases, which is up 40 from Sunday.

Out of the nearly 1,500 cases, recovered cases are up to 1,017, while 415 remain active.

