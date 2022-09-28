UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night.

Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When the officer was near the car, the driver and passenger ran away toward US Rt 19. The officer initially caught one of the suspects. When he did, the suspect reportedly attacked the officer. The other suspect continued to run.

A second officer arrived to assist the first officer. During the struggle between the officers and the suspect, the suspect reportedly reached into his pocket and ripped open a bag, believed to be narcotics, and threw it into the faces of both officers.

Bystanders nearby managed to stop and help the officers in arresting the subject, when one of the officers suddenly collapsed and began to actively overdose.

Shortly after, the second officer began to show similar symptoms. An off-duty nurse helped administer NARCAN, which was what saved the lives of both officers.

The two officers were taken to Plateau Medical Center and were cleared late last night, September 27, 2022. The second person in the car who continued running is still at large and is considered a person of interest in need of questioning.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau was called out to investigate the incident.

The suspect, Keith Deshon Adams, of North Carolina, is currently in custody at CAMC while waiting for his arraignment for Attempted Murder charges in Fayette County.

ORIGINAL (SEPTEMBER 27, 7:15 P.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Authorities are responding to an incident on Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill just off Route 19 N.

According to Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whismen, officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit. Following the pursuit, a fight occurred between officers and the suspect. The suspect then threw a bag containing an unknown substance, believed to be drugs, in the officer’s faces.

Chief Whisman said both officers had to be administered multiple rounds of Narcan on scene and were taken to Plateau Medical Center for further treatment.

It is unknown at this time if any arrests are made or the condition and identities of the officers. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.