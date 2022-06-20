LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WKRN) – Three teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Tennessee this weekend. Authorities say two of the teenagers were from Ohio.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022 near the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a 17-year-old and 18-year-old both killed along with a 16-year-old from Ethridge. A 19-year-old from Ethridge was also injured in the crash. According to the THP, none of the teens were wearing seatbelts.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were both from Patriot, Ohio in Gallia County.

The teens were traveling north in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner on Jamestown Road when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The 17-year-old driver over corrected and lost control of the vehicle, according to the THP.

According to the THP crash report, the Toyota traveled off the left side of the roadway and then rolled over multiple times, ejecting three of the teens from the vehicle.

The roadway was shut down for a while as authorities conducted their investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.