MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two semis.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 on U.S. 35 near Pond Branch Road in Southside. Dispatchers say both semis were heading south, but how the crash happened has not yet been determined.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say there is no word at this time if anyone was injured or how long the road will remain closed.