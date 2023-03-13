KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two people who are wanted for questioning in an investigation.

The KCSO says deputies are currently looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Brittany Chesney and Shannon Underwood. Deputies say both are wanted for questioning in a case involving “grand larceny and fraudulent activity in connection with an access device.”

According to the KCSO, a warrant has been issued for Chesney regarding this case, and there is an outstanding warrant for Underwood on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Chesney and/or Underwood is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.