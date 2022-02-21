Video Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Two suspects are wanted for the theft of multiple tools in the Parkersburg area.

Parkersburg PD says the video of the two was taken near the old McKinley School at 19th Street and St. Mary’s Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2022.

They say the two are wanted for the theft of multiple Dewalt products, including a hammer drill, a drill kit, an impact driver, and batteries. The two individuals also allegedly stole four tool bags with Dewalt, Husky and Hercules tools.

To report any information on the two suspects, you can contact Detective M. Brown at 304-424-1070 or send a private message to the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page.