CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) bus on Friday morning.

Barboursville PD says that a vehicle rear-ended the bus on Rt. 60 near Marco’s Pizza in Barboursville at around 9:00 a.m.

They say that the driver of the bus and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.