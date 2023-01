CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive.

Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and officials on scene tell WOWK 13 News two of those patients will be transported for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.