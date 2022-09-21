One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash has blocked a portion of MacCorkle Avenue in the Chelyan area.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. in the 15,000 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the Par Mar in Chelyan.

Dispatchers say due to the positioning of the vehicles, two people were trapped in their vehicles. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

Kanawha County EMS, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department are all on scene.