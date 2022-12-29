UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital.

Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from a vehicle that crashed on I-77 in the Sissonville area.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the vehicle went over the rail of the Tuppers Creek northbound entrance ramp and ended up on its top near the 111-mile marker.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The entrance ramp to I-77 is shut down at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.