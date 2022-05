SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports there has been a two-vehicle accident that has shut down the 1200 block of Page Road in Sissonville, West Virginia.

The incident occurred at 1283 Page Road around 1:50 p.m.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Responders are on the scene and include the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

This is a developing story.