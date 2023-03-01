UPDATE (12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1): Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has now reopened after a crash near the 50-mile marker in the area of the Institute exit.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West are closed due to a crash near Institute.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 near the 50-mile marker of I-64W in the area of the Institute exit.

Dispatchers say the fast and middle lanes are closed due to the crash. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Dunbar and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments and Kanawha County EMS are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.