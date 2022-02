All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a two-vehicle crash in the 510 block of 39th Street SE.

They say the call came in right before 6:20 p.m.

Dispatchers say there is no word on injuries, but crews are on the scene checking for any.

There is also no word on any road closures.

The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston EMS are on the scene.