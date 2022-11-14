CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new cars.

Deputy LaFauci says two of the vehicles were severely damaged while another one has minor damage.

He says law enforcement found paint and parts from the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Deputy LaFauci says they are not parts from a Mitsubishi and the paint that got onto one of the cars in the lot is a pewter color.