CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A credit card that was stolen at the Corridor G Kroger was used to buy “several thousand dollars” in gift cards from Sam’s Club in Charleston and police are asking the public for help identifying two individuals they believe to be a part of the incident.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says this happened on Mar. 29, 2022.

They say they have two people of interest found on video surveillance.

In a Facebook post, they say after the transaction, they left the store in an SUV that is dark in color.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or send them a message through Facebook. They remind people that they can stay anonymous.