PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny.
According to the PCSO, the two suspects are sought in connection to a vehicle breaking and entering that happened in a parking lot at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia. They are also accused of using a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Hurricane.
Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the PCSO at 304-550-4985 or 304-586-0246 or email Sgt. Brian Hall at bhall@putnamwv.org.