PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny.

According to the PCSO, the two suspects are sought in connection to a vehicle breaking and entering that happened in a parking lot at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia. They are also accused of using a stolen credit card at the Walmart in Hurricane.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of grand larceny. Nov. 1, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact the PCSO at 304-550-4985 or 304-586-0246 or email Sgt. Brian Hall at bhall@putnamwv.org.