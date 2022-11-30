CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center are experiencing telephone issues that are causing problems for some callers.

According to the medical facilities, due to the problem with their telephones callers trying to reach them via cell phone are not currently able to reach either facility.

The hospitals are urging anyone trying to call to use a landline if possible until the issue is resolved. Hospital officials say they are working with their phone provider to get the issue fixed as quickly as possible.

Hospital officials say anyone experiencing a medical emergency should contact 911.