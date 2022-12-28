CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.”

Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants. Both Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage and Central City Cafe in Huntington were featured in Season 3, according to the show’s website, and Hillbilly Hotdogs appeared again in a Season 10 episode.

Mashed, a website that describes itself as a “multi-platform publication dedicated to the folks who find the joy in eating as much as those who find the joy in cooking,” has even created its own list of the best locations in each state featured on the show.

For West Virginia, the website chose Hillbilly Hotdogs as the top restaurant. The restaurant’s website says the owners first opened the doors in 1999. Since then, the restaurant’s website says they have received attention for the unique décor and variety of hot dog choices and have been featured in blogs, magazines, Triple D – becoming one of the “Flavortown Favorites” – and the Travel Channel’s Food Paradise.

“When we made our visit to this place we were not expecting much, but after a few varieties of their dogs, we were convinced – they are the best of the best,” The Triple D website says about the restaurant.

Central City Cafe, is known for having “the best southern, home cookin’ comfort food in town” which, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, has been served by three generations of the owner, Dave’s, family.

“This classic diner serves up plenty of comfort foods to tug at your heart and keep you coming back for more,” the Triple D website says describing Central City Cafe.

Fieri has also traveled to the Tri-State area visiting the Smokey Valley Truck Stop in Oak Hill in Carter County, Kentucky.

For Mashed’s full list of the top restaurants in each state featured on the show, visit their website here.