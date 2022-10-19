HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane.

Edwards says police found large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, US currency and other drugs like crack cocaine, Xanax and Fentanyl.

Tina Daniels and Ashley Spurlock were arrested and charged with the delivery of methamphetamine and heroin. Both are being held at the Western Regional Jail