CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The biggest political race in West Virginia in Tuesday’s primary is the contest for the Republican Congressional nomination in District 2. It pits two well-known candidates, both already serving in Congress, against each other.

Congressman David McKinley (R-WV) and Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) made a joint appearance on “Metro News Talkline” hosted by Hoppy Kercheval. Because of West Virginia’s population loss, the state is losing a seat in Congress.

The two candidates highlighted their biggest differences. Congressman Mooney voted against the massive, trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to fix roads, highways and bridges. Congressman McKinley was among a dozen House Republicans who voted voted for it.

“I have a report card I often flash published by the American Society of Civil Engineers. And it ranks West Virginia as having the worst infrastructure in the country,” said McKinley.

“Probably the biggest reason to vote against it, was that it was $250 billion of more debt to this country. This was a $1.2 trillion Biden spending plan. I call it non-infrastructure,” said Mooney.

Mooney voted against both House resolutions to create a commission to investigate the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the. U.S. Capitol. McKinley voted against the committee that is now in place, but he did support the initial idea of having a national commission investigate.

“We had a commission when JFK was shot. We had the Warren Commission put together. We had a commission we put together after 9-11, to understand what took place. I wanted to get to the bottom of it,” said McKinley.

“We’re having this witch hunt commission. It’s wrong for this country. I think it’s divided America. I think the one he voted for and the one Pelosi did would have been the same thing anyway. You have a witch hunt going on,” said Mooney.

The two men also touted their big endorsements. Former President Donald Trump is supporting Mooney.

While Governor Jim Justice and Democrat Senator Joe Manchin are backing McKinley. If you would like to see the entire interview, just go to www.WVMetroNews.com.