2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 2-year-old is dead after shooting himself with an unsecured gun this evening.

According to deputies, the child found the gun while alone in a bedroom. The child’s mother and 4-year-old sibling were also home at the time of the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at this time. More details will be provided as they they become available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories