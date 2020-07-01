2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Local News

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 2-year-old is dead after shooting himself with an unsecured gun this evening.

According to deputies, the child found the gun while alone in a bedroom. The child’s mother and 4-year-old sibling were also home at the time of the shooting.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at this time. More details will be provided as they they become available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS