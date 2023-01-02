ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County.

According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City.

Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, was driving a 2012 Ford Mustang when he went off the road and hit an embankment. Caudill was taken to the hospital and later died there, KSP says.

KSP says Trooper Nicholas Taylor is investigating. The trooper was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel and the Lifeguard Ambulance Service.