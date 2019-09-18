20,000 lbs of food donated to Facing Hunger Food Bank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Food insecurity continues to be an issue the Tri-State struggles with. But Wednesday morning, Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington received a large donation.

A semi-truck filled with 20,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Huntington-based food bank by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Among the food donated was peanut butter, spaghetti, green beans, and turkey.

John Perry is a member of the church, he says a lot of the food that they provided on Wednesday morning is grown and packed by volunteers in the church.

“It’s sort of like air; if you don’t have it, you’re not going to last too long,” said Perry. “We know there’s a great need here and this’ll comfort people, give them food, [and] help their children.”

Officials with Facing Hunger Food Bank tell 13 News that 20,000 pounds of food can feed up to 17,000 people. They add that the food will be distributed throughout the 17 counties they serve in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

“It is something that we depend on. This will get us through the holiday season. There’ll be a lot of food here that [will be] perfect for holiday tables,” said Suzanne Brady of the Facing Hunger Food Bank. “We do depend on [the church’s donation] because [those are] resources that we are able to put somewhere else.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been donating food to Facing Hunger 2013. Huntington won’t be the only place getting a large donation on Wednesday, though. Kanawha County will also be receiving 20,000 pounds of food from the church on Wednesday.