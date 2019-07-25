2019 Restaurant Week in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dozens of Huntington businesses have specials for the next week and a half just for you as part of Restaurant Week. The event is sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and its downtown Live Committee.

Foodies can get their fill from a wide variety of options that include spaghetti, cinnamon rolls, even a tapas sampler. Businesses say this is a great way to get people to recognize all the eating choices they may have not known about otherwise.

“I think it just brings awareness to all the places locally-owned in Huntington. You don’t see a lot of chains anymore. It’s a great community and they really like to support their own,” said local restaurant owner Andrew Hines.

Participating restaurants include: