2019 Restaurant Week in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dozens of Huntington businesses have specials for the next week and a half just for you as part of Restaurant Week. The event is sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and its downtown Live Committee.
Foodies can get their fill from a wide variety of options that include spaghetti, cinnamon rolls, even a tapas sampler. Businesses say this is a great way to get people to recognize all the eating choices they may have not known about otherwise.
“I think it just brings awareness to all the places locally-owned in Huntington. You don’t see a lot of chains anymore. It’s a great community and they really like to support their own,” said local restaurant owner Andrew Hines.
Participating restaurants include:
- Buddy’s All American BBQ, 1537 Third Ave., Huntington – 20% off when you mention Restaurant Week! Dine-in only.
- Butter It Up, The Market, 809 Third Ave., Huntington – Goat cheese and bacon grilled cheese with creamy buffalo chicken soup combo for $8.99.
- Dang Good Cinnamon Rolls and Waffles, 809 Third Ave., Huntington – Buy one get one half off on all items.
- Hwy 55, Tanyard Crossing, 21 Tanyard Station Drive, Barboursville – Double Daddio 2 Burgers, 2 Fries and 2 Drinks for $12.99
- Hwy 55, 801 Third Ave., Huntington – Double Daddio 2 Burgers, 2 Fries and 2 Drinks for $12.99
- The Cellar Door, 905 Third Ave., Huntington – Tapas Sampler for $15 with our Signature Tapas. 50% off wine bottles (maximum discount up to $25).
- Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, 920 Fifth Ave., Huntington – Medium Spaghetti, Salad OR Slaw, Coffee OR Tea, Chocolate, Coconut OR Apple Pie $10 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- La Famiglia, 1327 Sixth Ave., Huntington – FREE Cannoli with the purchase of any Pizza or Pasta when you mention Restaurant Week.
- Le Bistro, 905 Third Ave., Huntington – Three-course dinner for $29 and 50% off wine bottles (maximum discount up to $25).
- Roosters, 26 Pullman Square, Huntington – Mention Restaurant Week and get 15% Off Entire Lunch Purchase. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Savannah’s, 1208 Sixth Ave., Huntington – Farm Fresh Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella Salad $8, Chicken Almondine $25, Stuffed Manicotti $23, Chocolate Parfait $7 Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar, Heritage Station, 210 11th St. #2, Huntington – 15% of any alcoholic drink and food item (includes brunch/excludes other offers)