WATCH LIVE | 2019 Ripley 4th of July Parade

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – WOWK 13 News will be streaming the Ripley 4th of July Parade, West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade, later today on WOWKTV.com and in the FREE WOWK 13 News App.

Known as the “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration”, the Ripley 4th of July Celebration dates back to the late 1800’s. It is the oldest parade and oldest Independence Day Celebration in West Virginia.

Parade coverage will kick off around Noon on WOWKTV.com, the FREE WOWK 13 News App, and 13 News at Noon, but starting at 12:30 our exclusive official parade coverage will only available via livestream in our app and on our website.

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

This WOWK 13 News’s second year streaming the parade, and this year our coverage will be more in-depth and extensive.

