2019 WOWK Toys for Tots Drive ends with success

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another successful year for WOWK’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive at both of our locations. WOWK 13 News is teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December to distribute as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community. This year’s turn-out exceeded expectations.
For more than 25 years we have been dedicated to delivering, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy youngsters that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.
”Being in the community everyone here at the station is a part of the community and the fabric of this community really gives and you can see that when we do this toys for tots drive every year it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, ” says WOWK Vice President and General Manager, Sean Banks.
2019 drop-off locations included:
- WOWK-TV’s Studios
- Charleston Studio
- 331 Quarrier St
Charleston, WV 25301
- 331 Quarrier St
- Huntington Studio
- 555 5th Ave
Huntington, WV 25701
- 555 5th Ave
- Charleston Studio
- Husson’s Pizza Location
- St. Albans
- 2415 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
- 2415 Kanawha Terrace
- Kanawha City
- 301 36th Street SE
Kanawha City, WV
- 301 36th Street SE
- Scott Depot
- 4040 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV
- 4040 Teays Valley Road
- South Hills
- 1008 Bridge Road
Charleston, WV
- 1008 Bridge Road
- Cross Lanes
- 822 Cross Lanes Drive
Cross Lanes, WV
- 822 Cross Lanes Drive
- South Charleston /Dunbar
- 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW
South Charleston, WV
- 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW
- Pinch
- 4 Quick Road
Pinch, WV
- 4 Quick Road
- Sissonville
- 6826 Sissonville Drive
Sissonville, WV
- 6826 Sissonville Drive
- Huntington
- 335 Hal Greer Blvd.
Huntington, WV
- 335 Hal Greer Blvd.
- St. Albans
- Huntington Banks
- Charleston Main Branch
- 900 Lee Street
Charleston, WV 25301
- 900 Lee Street
- South Charleston Branch
- 156 7th Avenue
South Charleston, WV 25303
- 156 7th Avenue
- Southridge Branch
- 280 Southridge Boulevard
South Charleston, WV 25309-9432
- 280 Southridge Boulevard
- Belle Branch
- 300 East Dupont Avenue
Belle, WV 25015
- 300 East Dupont Avenue
- Nitro Branch
- 1905 1st Avenue
Nitro, WV 25143
- 1905 1st Avenue
- Teays Valley Branch
- 414 State Hwy 34
Hurricane, WV 25526
- 414 State Hwy 34
- Barboursville Branch
- 5704 Route 60 East
Huntington, WV 25704
- 5704 Route 60 East
- Huntington Branch
- 919 5th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
- 919 5th Avenue
- Lavalette Branch
- 4753 State Route 152
Lavalette, WV 25535
- 4753 State Route 152
- Charleston Main Branch
- Mardi Gras Casino
- 1 Greyhound Drive
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
- 1 Greyhound Drive
- Pugh Furniture
- 1320 Smith Street
Charleston, WV 25301
- 1320 Smith Street
- River City Subaru
- 5223 US Rt 60 East
Huntington, WV 25705
- 5223 US Rt 60 East
- River City Ford
- 4676 WV-152
Lavalette, WV 25535
- 4676 WV-152
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 2019 WOWK Toys for Tots Drive ends with success
- Neighbors of ‘Home Alone’ house share behind-the-scenes video of iconic movie 30 years later
- Baby born at 12:12 on 12-12 during last full moon of the decade
- Wyoming: 31 Blackjewel workers still owed $164,000
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces re-election campaign
- Lanes closed on I-64W following vehicle accident
- Grant dollars to help West Virginia overcome opioid crisis
- Officials: Ohio weatherman sent nearly 16,000 child porn files
- 2 Ohio teens shot outside home early this morning
- Police: 2 students arrested for false active shooter reports