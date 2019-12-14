2019 WOWK Toys for Tots Drive ends with success

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Another successful year for WOWK’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive at both of our locations. WOWK 13 News is teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys during November and December to distribute as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community. This year’s turn-out exceeded expectations.

For more than 25 years we have been dedicated to delivering, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy youngsters that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

”Being in the community everyone here at the station is a part of the community and the fabric of this community really gives and you can see that when we do this toys for tots drive every year it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger, ” says WOWK Vice President and General Manager, Sean Banks.

2019 drop-off locations included:

  • WOWK-TV’s Studios
    • Charleston Studio
      • 331 Quarrier St
        Charleston, WV 25301
    • Huntington Studio
      • 555 5th Ave
        Huntington, WV 25701
  • Husson’s Pizza Location
    • St. Albans
      • 2415 Kanawha Terrace
        St. Albans, WV
    • Kanawha City
      • 301 36th Street SE
        Kanawha City, WV
    • Scott Depot
      • 4040 Teays Valley Road
        Scott Depot, WV
    • South Hills
      • 1008 Bridge Road
        Charleston, WV
    • Cross Lanes
      • 822 Cross Lanes Drive
        Cross Lanes, WV
    • South Charleston /Dunbar
      • 4010 MacCorkle Ave. SW
        South Charleston, WV
    • Pinch
      • 4 Quick Road
        Pinch, WV
    • Sissonville
      • 6826 Sissonville Drive
        Sissonville, WV
    • Huntington
      • 335 Hal Greer Blvd.
        Huntington, WV
  • Huntington Banks
    • Charleston Main Branch
      • 900 Lee Street
        Charleston, WV 25301
    • South Charleston Branch
      • 156 7th Avenue
        South Charleston, WV 25303
    • Southridge Branch
      • 280 Southridge Boulevard
        South Charleston, WV 25309-9432
    • Belle Branch
      • 300 East Dupont Avenue
        Belle, WV 25015
    • Nitro Branch
      • 1905 1st Avenue
        Nitro, WV 25143
    • Teays Valley Branch
      • 414 State Hwy 34
        Hurricane, WV 25526
    • Barboursville Branch
      • 5704 Route 60 East
        Huntington, WV 25704
    • Huntington Branch
      • 919 5th Avenue
        Huntington, WV 25701
    • Lavalette Branch
      • 4753 State Route 152
        Lavalette, WV 25535
  • Mardi Gras Casino
    • 1 Greyhound Drive
      Cross Lanes, WV 25313
  • Pugh Furniture
    • 1320 Smith Street
      Charleston, WV 25301
  • River City Subaru
    • 5223 US Rt 60 East
      Huntington, WV 25705
  • River City Ford
    • 4676 WV-152
      Lavalette, WV 25535

