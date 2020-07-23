2020 Pumpkin House, C-K AutumnFest canceled

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 C-K AutumnFest and Pumpkin House festivities have been canceled.

The C-K AutumnFest Board of Directors voted to cancel the festivities while monitoring the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. The cancellation includes the C-K AutumnFest Pageant, Parade, Cruise-in, Tractor Show, Arts & Craft Fair, Canning Competition, Bake-Off, Concert Series and Kid’s Activities, according to the board.

“We feel it is in the best interest and safety of our visitors, vendors and community to make this decision,” The board of directors said.

Board officials say they are planning to offer events that can be socially distanced or viewed digitally, such as the Business and Residential Scarecrow Contest.

“As disappointed as we are about this cancellation, the Board will be taking advantage of this extra time we have to plan the 2021 C-K AutumnFest!” Board officials said.

For more cancellations and postponements throughout the tri-state, visit our cancellations page on wowktv.com.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories