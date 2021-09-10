2021 WV Book Festival will be virtual due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Book Festival announced its 2021 event will be virtual due to COVID-19. The fair, originally scheduled to be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, will now be held online October 22nd and 23rd.

Authors scheduled to make an appearance this year are Colson Whitehead, Jon Scieszka, Josh Malerman, Homer Hickam, Eric Eyre, and Denise Giardina. The time the authors will appear has not been determined yet. Updated schedules and online details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Writing workshops and presentations will also be held virtually. Other events like the annual Used Book Sale, the Festival Marketplace, and Word Play for Children, will not be held this year.