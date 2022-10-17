CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are planning on taking part in the city of Charleston’s 2022 Christmas parade, you can now start planning.

The parade is in downtown Charleston on the evening of Dec. 8.

The lineup for the parade starts at 5 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard from Greenbrier Street to Capitol Street.

The parade route is from Capitol Street to Washington Street to Summers Street to Kanawha Boulevard.

2022 Charleston Christmas Parade details announced (Photo Courtesy: City of Charleston

On Monday, the city announced the theme: “A Christmas Movie.”

Parade applications are being accepted until Nov. 21, 2022. You can submit them on this website.