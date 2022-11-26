(WOWK) — A list of 2022 Christmas parades in West Virginia. This is a living list for the Tri-State area, and the states of Ohio and Kentucky will soon be added.

West Virginia

Boone County

Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.

Location: The parade will start near Walgreens and proceed through town before ending at Coal River Heritage Park in Whitesville, West Virginia.

Cabell County

Barboursville Christmas Parade

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.

Location: Lineup will be at the bus barn behind Barboursville Middle. The parade will start on Central Avenue in front of the middle school. The route will continue along Central Avenue, turn left onto Main Street, and end at Water Street in Barboursville.

Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: The parade will begin on 4th Avenue and 13th Street and end at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown Huntington.

Kanawha County

Annual City of Montgomery Christmas Parade

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6:15 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: Montgomery Fire Department, 816 Third Ave., Montgomery, WV

City of Dunbar 25th Annual Christmas Parade

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: Lineup is behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The parade will start on 10th Street to Dunbar Avenue, then Dunbar Avenue to 16th Street, then 16th Street to Myers Avenue, and finally Myers Avenue to 12th Street and City Hall.

Sissonville Community Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 (Backup rain date on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the same time)

Time: Lineup – 3:30 p.m. | Parade – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Lineup will be at Sissonville Middle School, and the parade route will go north along Sissonville Drive to the Latter Day Saints Church near Flinn Elementary.

South Charleston Annual Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Time: Lineup – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Parade – 12 p.m.

Location: The parade goes down D Street to the Mound in South Charleston.

Town Of Chesapeake Christmas Parade

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6:30 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: Chesapeake Elementary, 13620 McCorkle Ave., Chesapeake, WV

Logan County

Chapmanville Christmas Parade

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: 68 Boise St., Chapmanville, WV

City of Logan Christmas Parade 2022

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Time: Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: City of Logan, WV

Town of Man Christmas Parade

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.

Location: The parade starts at Man High School (800 East McDonald Ave.) and will move to the football field.

Mingo County

City of Williamson Small Town Christmas Celebration & Parade

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6 p.m. | Parade – 6:30 p.m.

Location: 73 East Second Ave., Downtown Williamson, WV

Matewan’s 2022 Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Time: Lineup – 5:30 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: Matewan PreK-8, 100 Chambers St., Matewan, WV

Putnam County

Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Time: Lineup – 6: 30 p.m. | Parade – 7 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Town Hall, 153 Franklin St., Buffalo, WV

Roane County

City of Spencer Christmas Parade

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 (rain or shine)

Time: Parade – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Spencer, WV

Wood County

Williamstown Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Time: Lineup – 5 p.m. | Parade – 6 p.m.

Location: The parade will start and end at Tomilson Park, following the traditional Williamstown parade route.

This is a living list that will be added to as more information comes in from various areas. To submit information about a Christmas parade near you, email WOWK 13 News or call the newsroom at (304) 720-6550.