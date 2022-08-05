Crowd of people at the 2022 Multifest in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food.

On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga.

Plates of food at the 2022 Multifest in Charleston

Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar Slay will be at the event.

Multifest is also honoring one of its leaders, former Charleston Police Chief Dallas Staples.

The website thanks him for his hard work and dedication to taking Multifest to the status of being the most prolonged running and largest diversity festival in the Mountain State.