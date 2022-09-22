(WOWK) — 13 News’ list of Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
West Virginia
- Boone County
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Includes Chapmanville
More information: Facebook
- Flatwoods, WV
Time: Oct. 29
Date: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Huntington
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Includes the Westmoreland neighborhood in Wayne County, the Village of Barboursville, the City of Milton, and all unincorporated areas of Cabell County
- Hurricane
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Kanawha County
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Includes Charleston, St. Albans and South Charleston
More information: Facebook
- Logan
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Mingo County
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- New Haven
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Point Pleasant
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Roane County
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Summersville
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook
Kentucky
- Ashland
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Flatwoods, KY
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Website for the City of Flatwoods
- Greenup
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Facebook Events
Ohio
- Gallipolis
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Mason
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More information: Website for City of Mason Ohio
- Scioto County
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Includes Portsmouth
More information: Facebook
- Syracuse
Date: Oct. 29
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
More information: Facebook
- Tuppers Plains
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More information: Facebook
This is a living list that will be updated as more information comes in.