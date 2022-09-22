(WOWK) — 13 News’ list of Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

West Virginia

  • Boone County
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Includes Chapmanville
    More information: Facebook
  • Flatwoods, WV
    Time: Oct. 29
    Date: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Huntington
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Includes the Westmoreland neighborhood in Wayne County, the Village of Barboursville, the City of Milton, and all unincorporated areas of Cabell County
  • Hurricane
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Kanawha County
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Includes Charleston, St. Albans and South Charleston
    More information: Facebook
  • Logan
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Mingo County
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • New Haven
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Point Pleasant
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Roane County
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Summersville
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook

Kentucky

  • Ashland
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Flatwoods, KY
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Website for the City of Flatwoods
  • Greenup
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Facebook Events

Ohio

  • Gallipolis
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Mason
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    More information: Website for City of Mason Ohio
  • Scioto County
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Includes Portsmouth
    More information: Facebook
  • Syracuse
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    More information: Facebook
  • Tuppers Plains
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    More information: Facebook

This is a living list that will be updated as more information comes in.