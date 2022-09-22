(WOWK) — 13 News’ list of Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

West Virginia

Boone County

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Includes Chapmanville More information: Facebook Flatwoods, WV

Time: Oct. 29 Date: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information: Facebook Huntington

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Includes the Westmoreland neighborhood in Wayne County, the Village of Barboursville, the City of Milton, and all unincorporated areas of Cabell County Hurricane

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Facebook Kanawha County

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Includes Charleston, St. Albans and South Charleston More information: Facebook Logan

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Facebook Mingo County

Date: Oct. 29 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Facebook New Haven

Date: Oct. 27 Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information: Facebook Point Pleasant

Date: Oct. 27 Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information: Facebook Roane County

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Facebook Summersville

Kentucky

Ashland

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information: Facebook Flatwoods, KY

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Website for the City of Flatwoods Greenup

Ohio

Gallipolis

Date: Oct. 27 Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information: Facebook Mason

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information: Website for City of Mason Ohio Scioto County

Date: Oct. 31 Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Includes Portsmouth More information: Facebook Syracuse

Date: Oct. 29 Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information: Facebook Tuppers Plains

This is a living list that will be updated as more information comes in.