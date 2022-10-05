(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season.

Boone County

Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-Tacular

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 68 Boise St., Chapmanville, WV

Date: Oct. 15

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 80 Friendly Neighbor Road, Chapmanville, WV

Date: Oct. 28

Time: Starts at 10 a.m.

Location: 100 West Tiger Lane, Chapmanville, WV

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Splash Pad and Boat Launch on Phipps Avenue, Danville, WV

Date: Oct. 20

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 400 Volunteer St., Racine, WV

Lincoln County

Center Point Church Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 6785 Straight Fork Road, West Hamlin, WV

Date: Oct. 22

Time: Starts at 5 p.m.

Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 29

Time: Unknown

Location: The City of Logan, WV

Date: Oct. 21

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Location: 108 Market St., Man, WV

Date: Oct. 30

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 400 Main St., Man, WV

Date: Oct. 20

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 415 Hanging Rock Highway, Logan, WV

Date: Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Building A on the Logan campus, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay, WV

Mingo County

Dingess Trunk or Treat

Date: Oct. 23

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Dingess, WV

Date: Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hallway and commons area of the Williamson campus, 1601 Armory Drive, Williamson, WV

This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business, organization, or town/city hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.