(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season.
Boone County
- Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-Tacular
Date: Oct. 25
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 68 Boise St., Chapmanville, WV
- Chapmanville Pizza Hut Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 15
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: 80 Friendly Neighbor Road, Chapmanville, WV
- Chapmanville Primary School Trunk or Treat (for students)
Date: Oct. 28
Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
Location: 100 West Tiger Lane, Chapmanville, WV
- Town of Danville Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 31
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Splash Pad and Boat Launch on Phipps Avenue, Danville, WV
- Racine Volunteer Fire Department 8th Annual Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 20
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: 400 Volunteer St., Racine, WV
Lincoln County
- Center Point Church Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 26
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 6785 Straight Fork Road, West Hamlin, WV
- Lincoln County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 22
Time: Starts at 5 p.m.
Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hamlin, WV
Logan County
- City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 29
Time: Unknown
Location: The City of Logan, WV
- Family Healthcare’s 4th Annual Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 21
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Location: 108 Market St., Man, WV
- Man Church Of The Nazarene Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 30
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 400 Main St., Man, WV
- Logan Pizza Hut Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 20
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: 415 Hanging Rock Highway, Logan, WV
- Southern WV Community & Technical College (Logan Campus) Community Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Building A on the Logan campus, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay, WV
Mingo County
- Dingess Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 23
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Dingess, WV
- Southern WV Community & Technical College (Williamson Campus) Community Trunk or Treat
Date: Oct. 27
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hallway and commons area of the Williamson campus, 1601 Armory Drive, Williamson, WV
This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business, organization, or town/city hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.