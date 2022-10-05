(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season.

Boone County

  • Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-Tacular
    Date: Oct. 25
    Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: 68 Boise St., Chapmanville, WV
  • Chapmanville Pizza Hut Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 15
    Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Location: 80 Friendly Neighbor Road, Chapmanville, WV
  • Chapmanville Primary School Trunk or Treat (for students)
    Date: Oct. 28
    Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
    Location: 100 West Tiger Lane, Chapmanville, WV
  • Town of Danville Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 31
    Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: The Splash Pad and Boat Launch on Phipps Avenue, Danville, WV
  • Racine Volunteer Fire Department 8th Annual Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 20
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Location: 400 Volunteer St., Racine, WV

Lincoln County

  • Center Point Church Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 26
    Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: 6785 Straight Fork Road, West Hamlin, WV
  • Lincoln County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 22
    Time: Starts at 5 p.m.
    Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

  • City of Logan Hocus Pocus Festival Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 29
    Time: Unknown
    Location: The City of Logan, WV
  • Family Healthcare’s 4th Annual Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 21
    Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
    Location: 108 Market St., Man, WV
  • Man Church Of The Nazarene Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 30
    Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    Location: 400 Main St., Man, WV
  • Logan Pizza Hut Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 20
    Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Location: 415 Hanging Rock Highway, Logan, WV
  • Southern WV Community & Technical College (Logan Campus) Community Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Location: Building A on the Logan campus, 2900 Dempsey Branch Road, Mount Gay, WV

Mingo County

  • Dingess Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 23
    Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Location: Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Dingess, WV
  • Southern WV Community & Technical College (Williamson Campus) Community Trunk or Treat
    Date: Oct. 27
    Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Location: Hallway and commons area of the Williamson campus, 1601 Armory Drive, Williamson, WV

This is a living list that will be updated as more information becomes available. Any business, organization, or town/city hosting a Trunk or Treat can be added to the list by emailing the WOWK 13 Newsroom.