HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday the names of five new inductees.

The 2022 class is:

Tony Caridi. Voice of the Mountaineers, and a well-known sports voice on West Virginia airwaves, Cardidi has spent 20 years with West Virginia Radio Corporation. He joined WAJR-AM in Morgantown as a news anchor and served as sports director at MetroNews.

Dan Hollis. An award-winning professor and journalist, Hollis has served more than 20 years as a professor of journalism and mass communications at Marshall University in Huntington. Prior to teaching Hollis spent years as a video journalist and videographer.

Keith Bowman. Bowman serves as Chief Engineer at J104, WHAJ-FM in Bluefield.

Jay “Poppa Jay” Nunley. With over three decades in radio broadcasting, Nunley began his career in high school at WLHS in Logan. He has worked at Rock 105, WKLC-FM in St. Albans, and served as news director and general manager at WVOW-FM, the Voice of Logan.

Jeff “Jeffreys” Whitehead. With more than 40 years in broadcasting, Whitehead hosts the Morning Show and is operations manager at WQBE-FM in Charleston.

“They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting—in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes—many of them as lifelong careers, our goal is to cover all areas of the broadcasting field across the state,” said Tom Resler, the West Virginia Museum of Radio and Technology’s Hall of Fame committee chairman.

The induction ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington. It will be broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. over many radio stations across the state and live-streamed on 13 News’ Facebook page and the museum’s website.