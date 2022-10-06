MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is officially underway!

Gates opened at 9 a.m. in Milton this morning, Thursday, Oct. 6.

The event features several fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo! Of course you can’t forget all of the pumpkin-themed treats and festivities.

The festival began in 1986 to celebrate the autumn harvest season, and since, the event has become one of the largest festivals in the Mountain State.

The festival runs all weekend long at Milton’s Pumpkin park, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 9. For a full list of events, visit the Pumpkin Festival’s website.