(WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2023 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.

West Virginia:

Boone County:

Boone County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Madison Witches Ride – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Main Street

Morrisvale VFD Open House – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 The community is welcome to stop at the Morrisvale or Alkol stations during trick or treat for pizza, drinks and treats.

Braxton County:

Burnsville – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Flatwoods – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, including Trunk-or-Treat at the same time during the Fall Festival.

Gassaway – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Little Birch – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

Newville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Sutton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Braxton Jamboree – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

Holly Gray Park – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Bulltown Campground – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Riffle Run Campground – 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Luzader’s 3 Girls Diner – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Walmart – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Cabell County:

City of Huntington – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

City of Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Mountain Health Arena

Milton Trunk or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at April Dawn Park.

Calhoun County:

Grantsville – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Cedar Creek State Park Foundation Halloween Spooktacular – Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 p.m. for campers, 6 p.m. for the public, followed by a Halloween dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clay County:

Clay County Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Clay County High School

Fayette County:

Hawks Nest Halloween – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Main Lodge parking lot

Fayetteville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Fayetteville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Court Street

Jackson County:

Ravenswood – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

City of Ripley – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Ripley’s Spooktacular Fall Festival – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Kanawha County:

Kanawha County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

City of Charleston – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

City of Dunbar – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

City of Nitro Halloween Hoedown – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Living Memorial Park at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. with a costume contest, costume parade, dance contest, music, candy and prizes.

City of Nitro Trick or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lincoln County:

West Hamlin – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Logan County:

Chapmanville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

City of Logan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Man – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Mason County:

Leon – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

Mason – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

New Haven – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Point Pleasant – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Point Pleasant First Church of God Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 behind Wendy’s.

Mingo County:

Mingo County unincorporated areas – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Delbarton Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Delbarton Opry House

Gilbert “Boo Bash” Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Gilbert Town Hall

Matewan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, with Trunk-or-Treat at the Pavilion.

Williamson Spookfest – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Williamson Field House

Putnam County:

Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Winfield United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

Wayne County:

Town of Ceredo – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Ohio:

Gallia County:

Gallia County – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Village of Rio Grande – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 28

Jackson County:

Oak Hill Trick-or-Treat/Halloween Shindig – 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Imogene Bruntion Davis Memorial Building/Aetna Park with the Parade of Masks at 5:20 p.m., a Chili and Jackson County Veal fundraiser, and Trick-or-Treat.

Lawrence County:

City of Ironton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

City of Ironton Safe Trick-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Ironton Farmers Market area

Meigs County:

Middleport – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Pomeroy – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Racine – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Rutland – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26

Scioto County:

Scioto County unincorporated areas – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Portsmouth – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Scioto County Jobs & Family Services Trunk-or-Treat – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 710 Court Street in Portsmouth

Kentucky:

Boyd County:

Ashland – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Catlettsburg – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Catlettsburg Fall Festival – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church

Catlettsburg and Gate City Cruisers Trunk-or-Treat 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Boyd County Courthouse

Boyd County Public Library Monster Bash – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BCPL Midland Branch

Floyd County:

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Greenup County:

City of Flatwoods – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Raceland Halloween Block Party – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at the city park (711 Chinn Street) with games, costume contests and a visit from the Sanderson Sisters.

Lewis County:

City of Louisa – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Martin County:

Martin County Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pike County:

Pikeville’s Nightmare on Maine Street – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

WOWK 13 News will continue to update this list as we learn of more Trick-or-Treat times. If your town isn’t on our list yet, send us a tip with the Trick-or-Treat times here: