(WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2023 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.

West Virginia:

Boone County:

  • Boone County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
  • Madison Witches Ride – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Main Street
  • Morrisvale VFD Open House – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 The community is welcome to stop at the Morrisvale or Alkol stations during trick or treat for pizza, drinks and treats.

Braxton County:

  • Burnsville – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Flatwoods – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, including Trunk-or-Treat at the same time during the Fall Festival.
  • Gassaway – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Little Birch – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
  • Newville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Sutton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Braxton Jamboree – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
  • Holly Gray Park – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Bulltown Campground – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Riffle Run Campground – 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
  • Luzader’s 3 Girls Diner – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
  • Walmart – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Cabell County:

  • City of Huntington – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
  • City of Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Mountain Health Arena
  • Milton Trunk or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at April Dawn Park.

Calhoun County:

  • Grantsville – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Cedar Creek State Park Foundation Halloween Spooktacular – Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 p.m. for campers, 6 p.m. for the public, followed by a Halloween dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Clay County:

  • Clay County Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Clay County High School

Fayette County:

  • Hawks Nest Halloween – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Main Lodge parking lot
  • Fayetteville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Fayetteville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Court Street

Jackson County:

  • Ravenswood – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • City of Ripley – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Ripley’s Spooktacular Fall Festival – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Kanawha County:

  • Kanawha County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • City of Charleston – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • City of Dunbar – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • City of Nitro Halloween Hoedown – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Living Memorial Park at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. with a costume contest, costume parade, dance contest, music, candy and prizes.
  • City of Nitro Trick or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Lincoln County:

  • West Hamlin – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Logan County:

  • Chapmanville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
  • City of Logan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Man – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Mason County:

  • Leon – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
  • Mason – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • New Haven – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
  • Point Pleasant – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Point Pleasant First Church of God Trunk-or-Treat  – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 behind Wendy’s.

Mingo County:

  • Mingo County unincorporated areas – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Delbarton Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Delbarton Opry House
  • Gilbert “Boo Bash” Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Gilbert Town Hall
  • Matewan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, with Trunk-or-Treat at the Pavilion.
  • Williamson Spookfest – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Williamson Field House

Putnam County:

  • Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Winfield United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

Wayne County:

  • Town of Ceredo – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31

Ohio:

Gallia County:

  • Gallia County – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
  • Village of Rio Grande – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 28

Jackson County:

  • Oak Hill Trick-or-Treat/Halloween Shindig – 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Imogene Bruntion Davis Memorial Building/Aetna Park with the Parade of Masks at 5:20 p.m., a Chili and Jackson County Veal fundraiser, and Trick-or-Treat.

Lawrence County:

  • City of Ironton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
  • City of Ironton Safe Trick-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Ironton Farmers Market area

Meigs County:

  • Middleport – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
  • Pomeroy – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
  • Racine – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
  • Rutland – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26

Scioto County:

  • Scioto County unincorporated areas – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Portsmouth – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Scioto County Jobs & Family Services Trunk-or-Treat – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 710 Court Street in Portsmouth

Kentucky:

Boyd County:

  • Ashland – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Catlettsburg – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Catlettsburg Fall Festival – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
  • Catlettsburg and Gate City Cruisers Trunk-or-Treat 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Boyd County Courthouse
  • Boyd County Public Library Monster Bash – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BCPL Midland Branch

Floyd County:

  • Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Greenup County:

  • City of Flatwoods – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
  • Raceland Halloween Block Party – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at the city park (711 Chinn Street) with games, costume contests and a visit from the Sanderson Sisters.

Lewis County:

  • City of Louisa – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Martin County:

  • Martin County Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pike County:

  • Pikeville’s Nightmare on Maine Street – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

WOWK 13 News will continue to update this list as we learn of more Trick-or-Treat times. If your town isn’t on our list yet, send us a tip with the Trick-or-Treat times here: