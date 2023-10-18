(WOWK) – Halloween is just around the corner, and WOWK 13 News is putting together a list of 2023 Trick or Treat times from across the Tri-State area.
West Virginia:
Boone County:
- Boone County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- Madison Witches Ride – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Main Street
- Morrisvale VFD Open House – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 The community is welcome to stop at the Morrisvale or Alkol stations during trick or treat for pizza, drinks and treats.
Braxton County:
- Burnsville – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Flatwoods – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, including Trunk-or-Treat at the same time during the Fall Festival.
- Gassaway – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Little Birch – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
- Newville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Sutton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Braxton Jamboree – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
- Holly Gray Park – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Bulltown Campground – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Riffle Run Campground – 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
- Luzader’s 3 Girls Diner – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
- Walmart – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
Cabell County:
- City of Huntington – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- City of Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Mountain Health Arena
- Milton Trunk or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at April Dawn Park.
Calhoun County:
- Grantsville – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Cedar Creek State Park Foundation Halloween Spooktacular – Trunk-or-Treat 5:30 p.m. for campers, 6 p.m. for the public, followed by a Halloween dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Clay County:
- Clay County Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Clay County High School
Fayette County:
- Hawks Nest Halloween – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Main Lodge parking lot
- Fayetteville – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Fayetteville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Court Street
Jackson County:
- Ravenswood – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- City of Ripley – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Ripley’s Spooktacular Fall Festival – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
Kanawha County:
- Kanawha County – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- City of Charleston – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- City of Dunbar – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- City of Nitro Halloween Hoedown – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Living Memorial Park at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. with a costume contest, costume parade, dance contest, music, candy and prizes.
- City of Nitro Trick or Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
Lincoln County:
- West Hamlin – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
Logan County:
- Chapmanville Trunk-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
- City of Logan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Man – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
Mason County:
- Leon – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27
- Mason – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- New Haven – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
- Point Pleasant – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Point Pleasant First Church of God Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 behind Wendy’s.
Mingo County:
- Mingo County unincorporated areas – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Delbarton Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Delbarton Opry House
- Gilbert “Boo Bash” Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Gilbert Town Hall
- Matewan – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, with Trunk-or-Treat at the Pavilion.
- Williamson Spookfest – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Williamson Field House
Putnam County:
- Hurricane Main Street Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
- Winfield United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25
Wayne County:
- Town of Ceredo – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
Ohio:
Gallia County:
- Gallia County – 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
- Village of Rio Grande – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. Oct. 28
Jackson County:
- Oak Hill Trick-or-Treat/Halloween Shindig – 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Imogene Bruntion Davis Memorial Building/Aetna Park with the Parade of Masks at 5:20 p.m., a Chili and Jackson County Veal fundraiser, and Trick-or-Treat.
Lawrence County:
- City of Ironton – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
- City of Ironton Safe Trick-or-Treat – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Ironton Farmers Market area
Meigs County:
- Middleport – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
- Pomeroy – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
- Racine – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- Rutland – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26
Scioto County:
- Scioto County unincorporated areas – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Portsmouth – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Scioto County Jobs & Family Services Trunk-or-Treat – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at 710 Court Street in Portsmouth
Kentucky:
Boyd County:
- Ashland – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Catlettsburg – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Catlettsburg Fall Festival – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
- Catlettsburg and Gate City Cruisers Trunk-or-Treat 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the Boyd County Courthouse
- Boyd County Public Library Monster Bash – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BCPL Midland Branch
Floyd County:
- Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Trunk-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.
Greenup County:
- City of Flatwoods – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31
- Raceland Halloween Block Party – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at the city park (711 Chinn Street) with games, costume contests and a visit from the Sanderson Sisters.
Lewis County:
- City of Louisa – 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28
Martin County:
- Martin County Trick-or-Treat – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Pike County:
- Pikeville’s Nightmare on Maine Street – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26
WOWK 13 News will continue to update this list as we learn of more Trick-or-Treat times. If your town isn’t on our list yet, send us a tip with the Trick-or-Treat times here: