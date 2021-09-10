DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The 20th annual Charleston Ribfest is back at Shawnee Park in Dunbar this weekend.

For the first time, admission and parking are free for all attendees. The Ribfest is set for four days full of good food and fun.

Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12, Noon to 9 p.m.

Other than ribs, there will be daily free entertainment including carnival rides, bands, a chicken wing eating contest, and Mega ProWresting’s RibFest Rumble on Sunday afternoon.

Attendees are able to try, buy and participate in rib contests. West Virginia natives Dem Two Brothers & A Grill will represent West Virginia out of the six vendors participating.

