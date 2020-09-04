21 busted in Charleston prostitution sting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police say 21 people have been arrested after a prostitution sting in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the investigation began after complaints from citizens and concerned business owners on the city’s West Side.

The Charleston Police Department says they conducted the sting through a reverse operation focused on those seeking prostitutes.

Of the 21 people arrested, 19 were arrested for engaging in prostitution and two were arrested for loitering for the purpose of prostitution. Police say they arrested the following people in the sting:

Bobby Vance, Dale Orr, David Fransen, Dustin Strickland, Dylan Jarvis, Earl Woods, Erik Wright, Frank Appiah-Annan, Herbert Ross, Ian Nesmeth, James Stone, John Chapman, Joseph Wright, Lawrence Holbrook, Matthew Turner, Milton Harrell Jr., Stephen Williamson, Steven Bumpus, and Thamell Williams.

