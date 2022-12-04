ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers in and around St. Albans went to the Cunningham Memorial Park Saturday to light more than 20,000 luminaries in honor of the lives lost in the community.

This is the 34th year the cemetery has hosted this event and many volunteers from the community came out to help light the luminaries, including the Anchor Club from St. Albans High School.

“It feels really good to know that you’re helping your community and stuff, especially with this event,” said Tayven Stephenson, the St. Albans High School Anchor Club President.

The lighting began at 3 p.m., and one volunteer says this is one event she always looks forward to, as it hits home for her every year.

“I come every year. I started to do that a few years ago, and I come to where my dad is buried. I light his candle, and my grandparents are also buried here, so I come and I light their candles, and I just kind of go around and light the ones that are not lighted,” said Lisa Cuyrus, a volunteer.

Around 6 p.m., people in the community were able to drive through and see the luminaries.

Cemetery officials said they enjoy doing this for the community and showing their support.