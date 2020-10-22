22nd death from COVID-19 in Boyd County, 11 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Eleven people have test positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, bringing the total to 649.
These 11 new cases include the following people:
- 54-year-old man – home isolation
- 41-year-old man – home isolation
- 34-year-old woman – home isolation
- 9-year-old girl – home isolation
- 5-year-old girl – home isolation
- 45-year-old man – home isolation
- 59-year-old man – home isolation
- 69-year-old man – home isolation
- 60-year-old woman – home isolation
- 53-year-old woman – home isolation
- 46-year-old woman – home isolation
A 69-year-old woman is the latest victim to succumb to the disease in the county, bringing the total to 22 deaths.