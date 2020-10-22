22nd death from COVID-19 in Boyd County, 11 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- There is a renewed effort in Congress, to export more U.S. energy products to other countries. The Congressional Energy Export Caucus was launched today, and one of the co-chairs is West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller. The group will focus on exporting more coal, natural gas, oil and gasoline to foreign buyers.

"Under the leadership of this group, we're going to help reclaim U.S. trade leadership using one of our country's most valuable and competitive advantages, American energy," said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia.