22nd death from COVID-19 in Boyd County, 11 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Eleven people have test positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, bringing the total to 649.

These 11 new cases include the following people:

  • 54-year-old man – home isolation
  • 41-year-old man – home isolation
  • 34-year-old woman – home isolation
  • 9-year-old girl – home isolation
  • 5-year-old girl – home isolation
  • 45-year-old man – home isolation
  • 59-year-old man – home isolation
  • 69-year-old man – home isolation
  • 60-year-old woman – home isolation
  • 53-year-old woman – home isolation
  • 46-year-old woman – home isolation

A 69-year-old woman is the latest victim to succumb to the disease in the county, bringing the total to 22 deaths.

