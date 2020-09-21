2,300 COVID-19 tests in Kanawha County during seven-day push

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV, (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County say 503 people were tested for COVID-19 at today’s drive-up event at Nitro High School, bringing the total tested since Wednesday to 2,317.

Health officials also administered 324 flu shots at today’s event.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has done free COVID-19 testing through the weekend in response to the county’s “red” designation last Wednesday, Sept. 16. The events were part of seven days of testing following the designation.

The county has since moved back down to orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map with a seven-day rolling average of 21.73 daily cases per 100,000 people.

County health leaders say while the seven days of testing are coming to an end soon, they still encourage people to keep getting tested.

“We have had positives out of all of our testing events so far. In a couple of days we will have our positivity rates published so we can see where we are as far as the percentage positive in each area,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

At Wednesday’s drive-up event at KCHD, 203 people were tested. Another 238 people were tested at KCHD on Thursday. Friday’s testing event at West Virginia State University saw 625 people tested. Another 508 people were tested Saturday at West Virginia State University.

“We’re glad people are taking advantage of our testing events,” Young said. “Kanawha County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, and testing is an essential part of stopping the spread of this virus.”

There will be another drive up testing event tomorrow at ‘A More Excellent Life Way Center Church’ on Charleston’s West Side from noon to 5 p.m.

