$25,000 reward offered for missing Jackson, Ohio man

JACKSON, COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that a $25,000 reward is being offered to the person or persons that leads authorities directly to the location of Michael Saylor. Benjamin “Michael” Saylor, 30, of Oak Hill, was last in contact with his family on July 26, 2019. Authorities have been following numerous tips, however, the tips have not led to the whereabouts of Michael Saylor.

“Michael has to be found to get the reward,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier said in August when they initially offered a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Major Scott Conley or Investigator Rick Zinn.

“Now, due to multiple generous donations within the community, the reward has been raised,” said Sheriff Frazier. To receive this reward, Sheriff Frazier said that law enforcement must be taken to the physical location of Saylor.

Saylor last communicated with his family on Friday, July 26 via text message. Three days later, on his 30th birthday, Saylor was reported missing or endangered. Saylor’s family has not heard from him since July 26. “This family deserves answers,” said Frazier.

Benjamin Michael Saylor, who is known to go by Michael Saylor, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Saylor is 30 years old. He is 5’9″, weighing 180 pounds. Michael was last known to have a beard and has a tattoo honoring his late grandfather on his right arm of a logging truck and also has a tattoo of a fishhook on top of his hand.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Saylor’s whereabouts should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.