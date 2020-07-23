$250,000 donated to Charleston nonprofits to address health of uninsured citizens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — UnitedHealthcare is awarding $250,000 in grants to three community-based organizations in Charleston to expand access to care and address the health for uninsured individuals and communities.

In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating $12.3 million across 21 states.

More than half of the grants will help organizations increase their range to fight COVID-19 and support communities struggling to combat the virus. These grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from social distancing, food insecurity, social isolation, and behavioral health issues, which are among the most urgent needs resulting from the pandemic.

Grant recipients in West Virginia include:

Recovery Point West Virginia, Charleston — $110,000 to hire licensed and credentialed behavioral health professionals to provide individual and group therapy services while also implementing an evidence-based clinical journaling program to support recovery.

Pollen8, Charleston — $95,000 to develop an evidence-based program to address the underlying causes of addiction and use inclusion and community support to promote long-term sobriety.

Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Charleston — $45,000 to purchase a truck and hire a driver for transporting seniors to “grab and go” congregate meals, as well as delivering meals to seniors’ homes.

“This unprecedented environment has compounded challenges faced by West Virginia’s most vulnerable residents and created further barriers to accessing the health care and services they need. Our support of these organizations in West Virginia through this UnitedHealthcare Empowering Health commitment will help provide critical aid and resources to the communities in West Virginia that need it the most.” Tommy O’Connor, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement of the Mid-Atlantic.

