CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday.

Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a risk to help others. And that includes volunteers with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

KCHA says its volunteers will “stop at nothing” to care for the 268 animals at the facility as of Friday.

“They work in snow, rain, heat, cold – no matter what, they are dedicated to meeting the needs of our shelter animals,” KCHA says.

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

A community member ordered pizzas for volunteers working on Friday, the KCHA says.

Luckily, members of the community also bought blankets, treats, pillows and beds to help the KCHA prepare its animals for the cold weather. The KCHA says the donations allowed each pet to have a snuggly blanket and extra enrichment.

The shelter says it will close at 3 p.m. on Friday for bad weather. KCHA says it will open again on Saturday at noon.

“Don’t worry, we have a dedicated team that braved the roads to take care of the shelter pets!” the KCHA says. “But they will be leaving early to make sure they can get home safely.”

To view adoptable animals at the KCHA, click here or visit in person when the shelter reopens. For animal emergencies, call Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.